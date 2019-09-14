ROSS, James David (Dave):
Peacefully at Hodgson House, Tauranga, on 9 September 2019, in his 89th year. Loved husband of the late Ngaire. Loved father and father-in-law of Susan and Ashley (Palmerston North), Phillip and Donna (Yarrawonga), and Rob and Leona (Tauranga). Loved Grandad and Grandad Dave of his eight grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. A private service has been held in Tauranga. Communication to the Ross Family c/- Rob Ross, 48 Watling Street, Gate Pa, Tauranga.
