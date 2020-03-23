WILSON,
James Hector (Jim):
Peacefully surrounded by family at Te Rangimarie Hospice New Plymouth on Saturday, 21st March 2020. Aged 84 years. Loved husband of the late Peggy (Ping), loved father and father-in-law of Alan and Chrissie, Bruce and Sandra, David and Sharon, Debra and JD, Sharron and Chris, Amanda and Barry, loved by all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. All messages can be sent to the Wilson family, c/- PO Box 218, Stratford 4352, or
heavenaddress.com Due to the recent developments with COVID-19 and in the interests of pre-cautionary measures a private family service will be held.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Mar. 23, 2020