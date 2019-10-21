JAGER, Jan:
Passed away peacefully on Saturday 19th October 2019, in his 90th year. Beloved husband of the late Lien, Dad of Roel, Rob, Bill, Jan-Thorsten and their families. All messages to the Jager family, C/o PO Box 4016, New Plymouth 4340. In lieu of flowers, donations to New Plymouth Society of Model & Experimental Engineers Inc. would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service to celebrate the life of Jan will be held in The Chapel Of W. Abraham, 366 Devon St East, New Plymouth, on Thursday 24th October, at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019