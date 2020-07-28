WILLEMS, Jan:
Peacefully passed away Friday, July 24, 2020. Loved wife of the late Rinus. Treasured mum, grannie and great-grannie to Blossom, Donella, Ashley, Natalie and Hayden, Elliot, Lucas, Nova and Reef.
Forever in our hearts.
A wonderful woman who radiated strength and love to all her whanau and friends. Our thanks to the wonderful staff at Jean Sandel. In preference to flowers donations to Hospice Taranaki would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the Willems family may be left on Jan's tribute page at eagars.co.nz/jan. A service to celebrate Jan's life will be held at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth, on Wednesday 29th July 2020, at 10.30am, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on July 28, 2020