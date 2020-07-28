Jan WILLEMS

Guest Book
  • "Our deepest sympathies are with you all during this time...."
    - Alex and Debbie Kuriger
  • "To Blossom, Donella and families. Our deepest heartfelt..."
  • "So very sad to hear of Jan's passing. A beautiful soul..."
    - Sue, Andrew & Steven Weir
  • "Thinking of you Nat, Asha, Blossom and whanau. Granny was..."
    - Renn & Wayne Owen
  • "Thinking of you as you farewell your dear Mum from afar..."
    - Denise Fleming
Service Information
Eagars Funeral Services
172- 174 Lemon Street
New Plymouth, Taranaki
4312
067592200
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jul. 29, 2020
10:30 a.m.
Eagars Funeral Services
172- 174 Lemon Street
New Plymouth, Taranaki 4312
View Map
Death Notice

WILLEMS, Jan:
Peacefully passed away Friday, July 24, 2020. Loved wife of the late Rinus. Treasured mum, grannie and great-grannie to Blossom, Donella, Ashley, Natalie and Hayden, Elliot, Lucas, Nova and Reef.
Forever in our hearts.
A wonderful woman who radiated strength and love to all her whanau and friends. Our thanks to the wonderful staff at Jean Sandel. In preference to flowers donations to Hospice Taranaki would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the Willems family may be left on Jan's tribute page at eagars.co.nz/jan. A service to celebrate Jan's life will be held at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth, on Wednesday 29th July 2020, at 10.30am, followed by a private cremation.

Published in Taranaki Daily News on July 28, 2020
