BRILL, Janet:
On 13 August 2020, peacefully at home after a long, 7-year battle. Dearly loved wife of Neal. A service to celebrate Janet's life will be held at the Taranaki Crematorium Chapel, Junction Road, New Plymouth on Wednesday, 19 August at 11.30am. Those wishing to join Janet on her last ride are invited to gather at Vospers Funeral Services, 257 Devon Street East, New Plymouth at 10.45am. Covid-19 Level 2 restricts the gathering to 100 people.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Aug. 17, 2020