Guest Book
  • "We will miss your smiling face, always a pleasure to chat..."
    - Bryan and Tina Worthington
  • "Our Deepest Sympathy goes out to you, Neal. Janet fought a..."
    - Kevin & Ngaire Jury
  • "Sorry to hear of your loss, thinking of you. Helen and..."
    - Janet Brill
  • "Neal. Our thoughts are with you at this sad time. We will..."
  • "Sorry to hear of Janets passing , thinking of you, Helen..."
Service Information
Vospers Funeral Home
257 Devon St East
New Plymouth , Taranaki
067590912
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020
10:45 a.m.
Vospers Funeral Home
257 Devon St East
New Plymouth , Taranaki
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020
11:30 a.m.
Taranaki Crematorium Chapel
Junction Road
New Plymouth
Death Notice

BRILL, Janet:
On 13 August 2020, peacefully at home after a long, 7-year battle. Dearly loved wife of Neal. A service to celebrate Janet's life will be held at the Taranaki Crematorium Chapel, Junction Road, New Plymouth on Wednesday, 19 August at 11.30am. Those wishing to join Janet on her last ride are invited to gather at Vospers Funeral Services, 257 Devon Street East, New Plymouth at 10.45am. Covid-19 Level 2 restricts the gathering to 100 people.

Published in Taranaki Daily News on Aug. 17, 2020
