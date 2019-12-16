CALDWELL, Janet Mary:
It is with the greatness of sadness we have to tell our extended family and friends that mum, fondly known as Mrs C to everyone, passed away in the early hours of Saturday morning, after an extended illness. Mum is now pain free and on her next journey. Loved wife of Barney, loved mother and mother-in-law of Bruce, Michelle and Darryl, Stu and Kerry, Paul and Kylie, cherished nana of all her grandchildren and great-grandchild. Messages to the Caldwell family may be sent to C/- PO Box 218, Stratford 4352. In preference to flowers a donation to Taranaki Hospice would appreciated and may be left at the service. Family and friends are invited to attend a service for Jan at the Mary Alice Chapel, 119 Regan Street, Stratford, on Thursday 19th December 2019, at 1.00pm followed by a private cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019