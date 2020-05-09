CORKILL,
Janet Marie (nee Douglas):
In loving memory. Peacefully, surrounded by love, Janet left us on 6th May 2020, in her 95th year. Loved and cherished wife of the late Ray. Cherished mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
"Mum you have been such a loyal, strong and capable mother. A beautiful, gentle, and gracious woman.
I will always love you.
Your daughter Wendy.
Rest In Peace"
All messages to Janet's family, C/- Hope Family Funerals, 4 Keenan Road, RD3, Tauranga 3173.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on May 9, 2020