HARTWELL, Janet:
Hugh, June, and extended family, wish to express their heartfelt appreciation at the time of Janet's passing. For the love, kindness, prayers, messages, cards, visits, baking and flowers. A special thank you to Dr Westraad and the staff at Annie Brydon Lifecare for the respect and care shown to Janet in the time leading to her passing. Thank you to the Reverend Self and Jordon from Hardings for the wonderful support given for Janet's farewell. Please accept this acknowledgement as an expression of our deepest gratitude.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on July 20, 2019