MURRAY, Janet Priscilla
(nee Thorne):
Peacefully at Sunhaven Rest Home on Tuesday, 25 February 2020 aged 80. Dearly loved wife of the late Ian. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Bob, Craig & Marne, and Wendy. Adored Nana and Grandma of Dan, the late Tim, Alex and Kate. Loved big sister of the late Buster, Pat and Bob. In preference to flowers donations to the GirlGuiding New Zealand would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All messages to the Murray Family may be left on Janet's tribute page at eagars.co.nz/janet. A service to celebrate Janet's life will be held at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth on Saturday 29 February 2020 at 9:30am, followed by her burial at St Luke's Cemetery, Bell Block.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Feb. 26, 2020