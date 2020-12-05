Janet RYAN

Guest Book
  • "Sorry to hear about the passing of Aunty Janet, my thoughts..."
  • "Always a pleasure to be in the company of a much loved..."
    - Heather Boyd
  • "I am so sorry to hear about the passing of your Mum. My..."
    - Sandra Wells
  • "Deepest Sympathy to Janet's family especially Marion and..."
    - Jocelyn Croad
Service Information
Eagars Funeral Services
172- 174 Lemon Street
New Plymouth, Taranaki
4312
067592200
Service
Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020
10:30 a.m.
Eagars Te Henui Chapel
172 Lemon Street
New Plymouth
View Map
Death Notice

RYAN,
Janet May (nee Sextus):
Peacefully at Taranaki Base Hospital on Friday, 4 December 2020, aged 81. Much loved mother of Geoffrey and Paula, Annette, Karen and Chris. Dearly loved Nana of Greer and Cameron; and Eva. Loved sister of Marion and Bill (dec), John and Barbara (dec). Messages to the Ryan family may be left on Janet's tribute page at eagars.co.nz/janet. A service to celebrate Janet's life will be held at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 172 Lemon Street, New Plymouth, on Tuesday 8 December 2020, at 10.30am, followed by a private cremation. For those who can not attend Janet's service, it will be livestreamed via her tribute page.

Published in Taranaki Daily News on Dec. 5, 2020
