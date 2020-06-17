STENHOUSE, Janet Myles
(Jan) (nee McLellan):
Passed peacefully at Molly Ryan Lifecare, with Bev, Gill, and Claire at her side, on Thursday 11th June 2020, aged 95 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Jack. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Kay and David Burns (Melbourne), Bev Stenhouse, Gill Stenhouse, and Claire and Warren Bolton. Dearly loved grandmother of Lawson, Gareth, Cameron; Danielle, Damien, Lara; Nathan, and Jaala. Great-grandmother of Lachlan, Amelia; Alice, Bella, Millie; William, Olivia; Johnny; Jaz, Vinnie; Lilli, and Nina. In accordance with Jan's wishes a private family cremation has been held.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from June 17 to June 20, 2020