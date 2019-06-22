WESTON, Janet Olivia:
Passed away surrounded by her loving family on Thursday 20th June 2019, in her 73rd year. Dearly loved and treasured wife of Ray. Adored Mum and Grandmother of David; Shiralee and Varea, Kijiana, and Shayne; Mark and Lorna, Paige, Aakasha, Rayne and Kazera; Celeste and Boy, Ses, Sheldon and Davis.
"Forever in our hearts"
All messages to the Weston family, C/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. A service to celebrate the life of Janet will be held in The Taranaki Crematorium, Junction Road, New Plymouth, on Monday 24th June, at 1.00pm.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from June 22 to June 24, 2019