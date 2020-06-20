WESTON, Janet Olivia:

18.7.1946 - 20.6.2019

"It broke our hearts to lose you, but you did not go alone,

A part of us went with you, the day God took you home.

If tears could build a stairway, and heartaches make a lane,

We'd walk our way to heaven and bring you home again.

In life we loved you dearly, in death we love you still,

In our hearts you hold a place no one could ever fill."

Thank you to all who supported our family through the time of Mum's passing and the past 12 months. Your love, support, tautoko, koha, amazing kindness, and continued support has been sincerely appreciated and will never be forgotten.

Thank you all - Ray, Shiralee, Mark, Celeste, David and families.



