DOUGHTY, Janice Marjorie:

30th April 1942 -

25th October 2019

Died peacefully at Hospice Taranaki, New Plymouth. Surrounded by loved ones. She will be missed by her sons, Brett and Laine and his wife Amanda. Her brother Terry Marsh and his wife Yvonne and her ten grandchildren. Her sister Pam and husband Dave. Her brothers and sisters; James, Carol, Vera and families. Her dear friend Carol Doyle. Her Scrabble buddies and many more that have been involved in her life. A huge thank you to the amazing Hospice staff and community nurses. A celebration of her life will be held at One Burgess Hill. Between 1pm-4pm, Friday 1st November 2019. There is no formal service so please call in when you have time.

