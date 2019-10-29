Janice DOUGHTY

    Published in: Taranaki Daily News
Service Information
A Simple Cremation
233 Carrington Street
New Plymouth, Taranaki
(080)-023-6236
Death Notice

DOUGHTY, Janice Marjorie:
30th April 1942 -
25th October 2019
Died peacefully at Hospice Taranaki, New Plymouth. Surrounded by loved ones. She will be missed by her sons, Brett and Laine and his wife Amanda. Her brother Terry Marsh and his wife Yvonne and her ten grandchildren. Her sister Pam and husband Dave. Her brothers and sisters; James, Carol, Vera and families. Her dear friend Carol Doyle. Her Scrabble buddies and many more that have been involved in her life. A huge thank you to the amazing Hospice staff and community nurses. A celebration of her life will be held at One Burgess Hill. Between 1pm-4pm, Friday 1st November 2019. There is no formal service so please call in when you have time.
Ph 0800 236 236
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Oct. 29, 2019
