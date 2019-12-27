REID, Janice (Jan):
Mum passed away peacefully on Christmas morning in her 80th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Andy. Loved Mum & Jan to Murray & Lorraine, Bruce & Mette and Mike. Loved Nan & Great-Nana to her 10 Grandchildren and 8 Great-Grandchildren. Our sincere thanks to Mum's friends, her Carers, Rob Pascoe & Thornleigh Rest Home for looking after Mum when she needed it most. A private cremation is to be held in accordance with Mum's wishes.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019