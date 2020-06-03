Jason BUTTIMORE

Guest Book
  • "Angela and family, we are so very sorry to hear of Jasons..."
    - ian Hook
  • "So sorry to hear this devastating news Angela, no words can..."
    - Justine O'Connor
  • "Angela, boys and the Buttimore families, saddened to hear..."
    - Peter and Anne Hawkins
Service Information
Abraham's Funeral Home
366-374 Devon St East
New Plymouth, Taranaki
(080)-014-1568
Death Notice

BUTTIMORE, Jason Mark:
Taken too soon on Saturday 30th May 2020, aged 44 years. Soulmate and best friend of Angela, loved Dad of Kieran, Luke and Josh. Loved and respected son of Lorraine and the late Derek, son-in-law of Irene, Colin and Dawn. Loved brother of Maree and Peter, Hamish and Dee, David and Ging, Jenna and Gavin, Paula and Dion, Phillip and Faith, Wayne, Bruce, and Barbara. Much loved fun uncle to all his nieces and nephews. All messages to the Buttimore family, c/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth or leave a tribute online at wabraham.co.nz Service details will follow.

Published in Taranaki Daily News on June 3, 2020
