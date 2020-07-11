BANKS, Jean Patricia:
Peacefully at Elizabeth R Lifecare, Stratford, on Thursday 9th July 2020. Aged 88 years. Loved wife of the late Don and the late Colin Davis, loved mother, mother in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. All message for the Banks family may be sent to C/- PO Box 218, Stratford 4352, or at heavenaddress.com Family and friends are invited to attend a service for Jean at The Mary Alice Chapel, 119 Regan Street, Stratford, on Tuesday, 14th July 2020, at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from July 11 to July 13, 2020