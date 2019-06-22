CAMERON Jean Lloyd:

Jean's family wish to express their sincere thanks and appreciation for the wonderful support at the service to celebrate the life of someone so dear to us and the messages of sympathy and kind words expressed in the cards. Thank you for the donations for Hospice Taranaki. Special thanks to those who conducted the service, to Tainui Rest Home for their care of Jean and Eagars Funerals for their guidance and support at this sad time. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement from all of us.



