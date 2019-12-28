Jean MACIVER

Guest Book
  • "Hi Duncan, ..."
    - Evelyn Gray
  • "Hi Duncan, ..."
    - Evelyn Gray
  • "Sorry to hear of your mums passing Duncan. Condolences to..."
    - Wendy Yandle
  • "So sorry to hear of Aunty Jeans passing. Sending deepest..."
    - Alison Boylan
Service Information
Abraham's Funeral Home
366-374 Devon St East
New Plymouth, Taranaki
(080)-014-1568
Death Notice

MACIVER, Jean Eleanor
(nee Vickery):
Passed peacefully at Rhapsody Rest Home, surrounded by her loving family, on Thursday 26th December 2019, aged 93 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ian. Loved and devoted mother of Duncan. A loved friend and mother in-law of Jenny. In lieu of flowers, donations to Taranaki Rescue Helicopter Trust would be greatly appreciated and may be left in the Chapel foyer. All messages may be sent to "The MacIver Family", c/- PO Box 3381, Fitzroy, New Plymouth 4341. A service for Jean will be held at The Chapel of W. Abraham, 366 Devon Street East, New Plymouth on Thursday 2nd January 2020, at 10.30am, followed by a private cremation.
A lady of generous spirit. Fondly remembered as
"Aunty Jean" by many.

logo
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Dec. 28 to Dec. 30, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.