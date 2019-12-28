MACIVER, Jean Eleanor
(nee Vickery):
Passed peacefully at Rhapsody Rest Home, surrounded by her loving family, on Thursday 26th December 2019, aged 93 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ian. Loved and devoted mother of Duncan. A loved friend and mother in-law of Jenny. In lieu of flowers, donations to Taranaki Rescue Helicopter Trust would be greatly appreciated and may be left in the Chapel foyer. All messages may be sent to "The MacIver Family", c/- PO Box 3381, Fitzroy, New Plymouth 4341. A service for Jean will be held at The Chapel of W. Abraham, 366 Devon Street East, New Plymouth on Thursday 2nd January 2020, at 10.30am, followed by a private cremation.
A lady of generous spirit. Fondly remembered as
"Aunty Jean" by many.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Dec. 28 to Dec. 30, 2019