Jean Winifred (nee Terrill):

Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 3rd September 2019, aged 94 years. Beloved wife of the late Claude. Dearly loved Mum and mother-in-law of Jeanette and the late Joe Taylor, Graham and Shelley, Irene and Cliff Hewitt, Fred and Yvonne. Much loved Gran of Lyn, David and Kerry; Johnny and Marianne; Lawrence and Paula; Karen and Shaun, and all their families. Third daughter of the late Jack and Daisy Terrill, loved sister and sister-in-law of the late Myra and the late Tom Peters, the late Dorrie and the late Les Christian, Vic and Doreen Terrill, Ken and Beryl Terrill, and their families. All messages to the Rohloff family, C/o PO Box 4016, New Plymouth 4340. In lieu of flowers, donations to Taranaki Rescue Helicopter Trust would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service to celebrate the life of Jean will be held in Knox Presbyterian Church Waitara, 17 Grey Street, Waitara, on Saturday 7th September at 10.30am, followed by burial at the Waitara Cemetery.







