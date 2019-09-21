ROHLOFF, Jean Winifred:
Jean's family wish to sincerely thank all those who supported us by sending flowers, baking, letters and cards during the loss of a very special Mum and Grannie. Thank you to all those who attended the funeral service and helped us celebrate the life of someone so very dear to us. Special thanks to the Waitara Garden Circle for the Church flowers and food, Trevor Todd for the bag-piped music, Rev. Gaylene Anderson for the service, plus the Knox Presbyterian Catering Ladies for the light lunch they supplied with such cheerfulness and consideration. As many addresses are unknown, please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Sept. 21, 2019