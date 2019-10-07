

WRIGHT, Jean:

1.6.1935 - 7.10.16

Passed away 3 years ago.



Our matriarch, we thought of you with love today

But that is nothing new,



We thought of you yesterday and days before that too,

We think of you in silence,

We often speak your name,



All we have are memories and your picture in a fame,

Your memories are a keepsake

With which we will never part,

God has you in his keeping, we have you in our hearts.



Always remembered and forever loved

- Your family



