Jeanette GIBBS

Death Notice

GIBBS, Jeanette Mary:
As the result of an accident in Wanganui on Saturday 9th November 2019, aged 67 years. Dearly loved wife of Laurie, and much loved mother and mother-in-law of Matthew and Sarah, Simon and Kaylee, and Paul and Amber. Treasured Grandma of William and Henry; Jacob and Hannah; and Sophie and Archie. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Alan and the late Gae Larsen, and Stephen and Wendy Larsen. Friends are invited to a Service to celebrate Jeanette's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton St, Wanganui, on Thursday 14th November, at 1.30pm, to be followed by private cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019
