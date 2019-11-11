GIBBS, Jeanette Mary:
As the result of an accident in Wanganui on Saturday 9th November 2019, aged 67 years. Dearly loved wife of Laurie, and much loved mother and mother-in-law of Matthew and Sarah, Simon and Kaylee, and Paul and Amber. Treasured Grandma of William and Henry; Jacob and Hannah; and Sophie and Archie. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Alan and the late Gae Larsen, and Stephen and Wendy Larsen. Friends are invited to a Service to celebrate Jeanette's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton St, Wanganui, on Thursday 14th November, at 1.30pm, to be followed by private cremation.
Dempsey & Forrest
Locally owned
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019