STABLES, Jeanette Iris
(formerly Campbell):
Jeanette's family sadly advise that she passed away peacefully at Trinity Home & Hospital with Ian holding her hand, on Thursday 31st October 2019. Jeanette was in her 81st year. Dearly loved wife of Ian. Very much loved Mum of Gary, Wayne, Grant and mother-in-law of Katie. Treasured Nanny Town of Adam, Michael and Marcos. Special thanks to Breeda, Lynn, Maureen, and staff at Trinity and Hawera Hospitals. A private service was held on Monday 4th November 2019, in accordance with Jeanette's wishes.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019