HAMILTON,
Jennifer Ann (Jenny):
Passed peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family, on Friday 12 July, 2019, aged 65 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Barry (Snoz). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Melissa, Sonya and Dinnie, Karla and Justin, Phillipa and Mark, Nicola and Tarek. Loved Nan to Christian and Kaia Moeahu, Tawhia, Maddison and Rinah Tito, Daragh, Ria, Mikah and Geeva Hamilton-Davis, Izaia and Lottie Elsaka. All messages may be sent to "The Hamilton Family", c/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. A service for Jenny will be held at the Oaonui Hall, 5142 South Road, Opunake, on Tuesday, 16 July 2019, at 11:00am, followed by private cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from July 15 to July 16, 2019