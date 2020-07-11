HAMILTON,

Jennifer Ann (Jenny):

One year has gone-by (tomorrow) Mum/Nan. Sitting up till all hours drinking cups of tea, talking and doing jigsaw puzzles at the table aren't the same. Listening to the boys talking about what they had done with you when they stayed over. So many memories that we will hold dear.

Thinking of you on the day you went away, today, like many other days,

Brings special thoughts of you, of happy times we shared and caring things you used to do.

And once more, it's a reminder that life's road is sometimes rough,

Because the time we shared just wasn't long enough.

For you were someone special, who was thought so highly of,

Who'll always be remembered with affection, warmth and love.



So sending thoughts to heaven, on the day you went away,

And hope you know you're missed, more than words could ever say.



Love and miss you so so much every day.

Love Melissa, Sonya, Dinnie, Christian and Kaia xxx.





