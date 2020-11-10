WATSON, Jennifer (Jenny)
(nee Mills):
It is with much sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Jenny in Perth, Australia on Friday 30 October 2020, aged 61. Jenny was a much-loved mother to Bevan, Leigh and Ally, and sister to Stephen (dec), Diana, and Paul and Sharyn. Cherished daughter to Belinda and Ronald Watson, and stepdaughter to Maurice Fox (all dec). Jenny was a much-loved aunt to Georgia, Sophia, Alicia, Rosie, and Isaac and adored grandmother. Paul, Sharon and Diana invite you to attend a service in honour of Jenny, simulcast with her service in Perth, at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth on Thursday 12 November 2020 at 3pm.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Nov. 10, 2020