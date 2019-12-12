DRINKWATER,
Jenny Theresa (nee Ruakere):
Passed away peacefully at Taranaki Base Hospital on Wednesday, 11th December 2019, aged 73 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Noel Drinkwater. Loved Mum of Darren, Nigel, David (dec), Anthony, Karl and Lindsy. Dearly loved Nana to Tamara, David, LeahSharmaine, Diva, Kataraina, Ngauta, Rongo, Henare, Jade, Te Waiora, Hinemaiora, Tamati, Whina and Jessica, and all of her great-mokopunas. All messages to the Drinkwater family, C/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. A service for Nana Jenny will be held at the Oakura Pa, Main SH 45, Oakura, on Friday, 13th December 2019 at 9.00am. Followed by burial at the family Urupa, Tai Hua.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Dec. 12, 2019