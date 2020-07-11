HAMILTON, Jenny:

12 July 2019

Mum, tomorrow will be one year since your busy heart stopped beating, we all miss you like crazy! You and dad are always in our thoughts and come up in our conversations all the time.

- Love Philly and Mark.

Our special Nan, we really miss our sleepovers at your house and the baking we got to do with you. - Love from Daragh, Ria, Mikah and Geeva xx

Those we love don't go away, They walk beside us every day,

Unseen, unheard, but always near,

Still loved, still missed, and always dear.





