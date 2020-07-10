BEE, Jessica Barbara
(nee Schou):
2.2.1984 - 8.7.2020
Loving soulmate of Jason. Loving daughter of Leann Clarke and John Schou. Much adored sister of Jackie and Clayton Harding, Matthew Schou, and Robin Clarke, and sister-in-law of Nicki, and Katrina Bee. Daughter-in-law of Paul Bee and the late Sherryl Bee. Adored Auntie and cherished friend to all. A service for family and friends will be held to celebrate Jessica's life. Messages etc can be left at [email protected]
Published in Taranaki Daily News on July 10, 2020