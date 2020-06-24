McFADGEN, Jessie Myrtle:
On 19 June 2020, our much loved mum passed peacefully. Mum touched many hearts in her lifetime. She loved intensely, worked hard, and was a treasured friend of many. Jessie was a much loved wife of the late John McFadgen and mum of John, Judy and Dave Roper, nana of Shane Roper and Amanda Viviers, and great-nana of six. Mum is with dad now, she loved him dearly. Special thanks to the staff at the Bob Owens Retirement Village - mum loved you guys. On mum's wishes, there will be no funeral.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on June 24, 2020