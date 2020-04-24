MORTON, Jessie Margaret:

In loving memory of my sister who passed away on April 24, 2019.

Jessie lives on in our hearts

The family of Jessie wishes to sincerely thank all of those who supported us by sending flowers, baking, and cards during the loss of a very special person. Thank you to all those who attended the funeral service to help us celebrate Jessie's life. Special thanks to Riverview Rest Home for looking after Jessie, and Brian and Pam Darth who helped us through our hours of need - we couldn't speak highly enough about you. To Jessie's daughters, Heather, Pam, and Debbie; thank you Heather for the bouquet you made for Jessie, and thank you Pam, Debbie, and Brenda for all you both did to lighten the load - Jessie would have felt privileged.

All our thanks to all

- Love Sherry and Kevin Collins and family







