DICKSON, Jill Frances:
13.04.1948 - 18.07.2019
Peacefully at Thornleigh Park Rest Home following a brief illness. Proud mother of her boys Simon and Andrew, former wife of Don Dickson. Dearly loved eldest daughter of Del and Clinton Thomson (both dec), sister and sister-in-law of Barbara and Neil Caldwell. Aunty Jill to her nieces and nephews. According to Jill's wishes a private cremation has been held. Messages to 83 Paynters Avenue, New Plymouth.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on July 26, 2019