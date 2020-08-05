NICHOLAS, Jill Katherine:
Peacefully passed away on Sunday, 26 July 2020, at Bob Owens Retirement Village with Ray by her side.
A strong proud lady.
Adored wife of Ray. Loved mother to Christine, Alistair and Craig. Stepmother to Daryl and Brendon. Loving mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother. A private service for Jill was held on Saturday, 1 August 2020, in Tauranga. A memorial service will be held at a later date. All messages to the Nicholas family, c/- PO Box 3136, Greerton, Tauranga 3142.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Aug. 5, 2020