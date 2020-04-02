LENNOX, Jillian Dawn:
Suddenly but peacefully at home, on 1st April 2020, aged 83. Dearly beloved wife of Eric for 60 years. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Fiona and Michael Sinclair (Cheltenham), Susie and John Sargent (Sydney), Alison and Graeme Andrew (Auckland), and Anna Lennox and Justin Weir (Auckland). Treasured Granny Jill of Caitlin; Lucy and Jack; Jonty and Oscar; and Molly. Due to the current situation a private burial will take place. A memorial service will take place at a later date.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Apr. 2, 2020