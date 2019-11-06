MORRIS, Jo-Anne Mary:
Peacefully with friends and family at Te Rangimarie Hospice, on 4 November 2019, aged 52. Best friend and soulmate of Steve Walton. Cherished mother of Nick, and Liam. In preference to flowers donations to the Hospice Taranaki would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All messages to the Walton Family may be left on Jo-Anne's tribute page at eagars.co.nz/Jo. A service to celebrate Jo-Anne's life will be held at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth, on Friday 8 November 2019, at 10.30am, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019