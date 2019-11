BROWN,Joan Margaret Anne:Peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family on Friday, 8th November 2019. Aged 81 years. Loved wife of the late Vinnie, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Derek, Barney, Wayne and Jo, Kelly and Denise, loved nana of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In preference to flowers a donation to Hospice Taranaki would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All messages can be sent to the Brown family C/- P O Box 218 Stratford 4352 or heavenaddress.com A Service for Joan will be held at the Waitara District Services & Citizens Club, 16 Queen Street, Waitara on Wednesday, the 13th of November 2019, at 2.00pm, followed by the burial at The Waitara Cemetery.