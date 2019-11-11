BROWN,
Joan Margaret Anne:
Peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family on Friday, 8th November 2019. Aged 81 years. Loved wife of the late Vinnie, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Derek, Barney, Wayne and Jo, Kelly and Denise, loved nana of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In preference to flowers a donation to Hospice Taranaki would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All messages can be sent to the Brown family C/- P O Box 218 Stratford 4352 or heavenaddress.com A Service for Joan will be held at the Waitara District Services & Citizens Club, 16 Queen Street, Waitara on Wednesday, the 13th of November 2019, at 2.00pm, followed by the burial at The Waitara Cemetery.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019