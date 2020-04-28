EVERISS, Joan Margaret
(nee Blincoe):
Suddenly at home on Saturday, 25 April 2020, in her 90th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Elton. Beloved sister of the late Brian Blincoe, and sister-in-law of Kath Walton. Cherished Aunty of Karen and Mark Sturgess, Steven Walton and the late Jo-Anne Morris, Andrew Walton and Lorellee Garlick. Adored Great-Aunty of Nicole, and Matthew Sturgess; Nicholas, and Liam Walton; Solomon, and Leon Ord-Walton. Messages to Joan's family may be left on Joan's tribute page at eagars.co.nz/joan. A private family service will be held on Friday, 1 May 2020, at 1.00pm. Friends are invited to join her farewell ONLINE at eagars.co.nz/joan
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020