Joan EVERISS

Guest Book
  • "Karen and family My deepest sympathy for the loss of Joan,..."
  • "It is with heavy hearts that we say farewell to our joyful,..."
    - Sandra Cummings
  • "Karen and family My deepest sympathy for the loss of Joan,..."
  • "So sorry to hear of joan passing I was her home help..."
    - Sharon Nairn
  • "No more hiding behind the club house for a ciggy Joanie. I..."
    - Beryl Hunt
Service Information
Eagars Funeral Services
172- 174 Lemon Street
New Plymouth, Taranaki
4312
067592200
Service
Friday, May 1, 2020
1:00 p.m.
ONLINE at eagars.co.nz/joan
Death Notice

EVERISS, Joan Margaret
(nee Blincoe):
Suddenly at home on Saturday, 25 April 2020, in her 90th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Elton. Beloved sister of the late Brian Blincoe, and sister-in-law of Kath Walton. Cherished Aunty of Karen and Mark Sturgess, Steven Walton and the late Jo-Anne Morris, Andrew Walton and Lorellee Garlick. Adored Great-Aunty of Nicole, and Matthew Sturgess; Nicholas, and Liam Walton; Solomon, and Leon Ord-Walton. Messages to Joan's family may be left on Joan's tribute page at eagars.co.nz/joan. A private family service will be held on Friday, 1 May 2020, at 1.00pm. Friends are invited to join her farewell ONLINE at eagars.co.nz/joan

Published in Taranaki Daily News from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020
