GOLDSACK,
Joan Elizabeth:
Peacefully at Summerset Mountain View, New Plymouth on Saturday, 8th August 2020. Loved wife of Ray for 73 years. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Lee and George, Kay and Tony, Bryan and Julie, nana to Kim, Tracy, Paula, Jodi; Cindy, Kain, Katie, Trina; Kyle and Courtney, great-nana to her 20 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great-grandchildren. All messages to the Goldsack family can be sent to 2/119 Junction Road, New Plymouth. In accordance with Joan's wishes a private family service has been held.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Aug. 11, 2020