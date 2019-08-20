Joan HAMMOND

Passed peacefully at Tainui Rest Home on Sunday 18th August 2019, aged 89 years. Much loved mother of Olwen, Kevin, Graeme, and John, big sister to Dick (dec), Ron and David. Loved grandmother and great-grandmother of Michelle, Katrina (dec), Vanessa, Ashleigh, Chelsea, and Eva. Special thanks to cousins Derek, Jenny, and Adrienne, and the wonderful team at Tainui Village for their care and support in her final months. A service for Joan will be held at the Chapel of W. Abraham, 366 Devon Street East, New Plymouth, on Monday 26th August 2019 at 2.00pm.

Published in Taranaki Daily News from Aug. 20 to Aug. 24, 2019
