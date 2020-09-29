HOLYOAKE, Joan Helen:
Peacefully at Chalmers Rest Home on Saturday 26 September 2020. Aged 94 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Don for 68 years. Loved and respected mother and mother-in-law of Janet (deceased), Ken and Janene, Ian and JL, Alison Sutton, Murray and Roslyn. Cherished Gran of Catherine and Ken, Bryan and Kathryn; Joshua, Cinnamon; Shane and Melissa, Amy and Brandon; Christopher and Anna, Logan and Carmen, Mitchell, Victoria, Zoe; and her great-grandchildren Nikita, Rimu, Arthur, Florence; Arabella, Asha-Lily, Jake; Greer and Sasha. Messages for the Holyoake family may be left on Joan's tribute page at eagars.co.nz/joan. Family and friends are invited to a service to celebrate Joan's life at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth, on Thursday 1st October 2020, at 10.30am, those who are unable to attend are welcome to view her service via her tribute page. A private cremation will be held.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Sept. 29 to Oct. 1, 2020