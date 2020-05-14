MASTERS, Joan:
Peacefully at Rhapsody Rest Home on Saturday 9 May 2020, aged 99. Dearly loved wife of the late Owen (Cappy). Loved Mum of Graham (deceased), Nigel and Jan, Digby (deceased), Richard (Rhys) and Diana. Adored Grandmother of Nick, Ben and Lauren; Victoria and Mark, Wyn and Verena, and Edward.
"A long life well lived"
A farewell will be held at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 172 Lemon Street, New Plymouth, on Saturday 16 May 2020, at 11.00am. As the number of attendees is limited, please call 06 759 2200 if you wish to attend. This service will be available to view live on Joan's tribute page at eagars.co.nz/joan.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on May 14, 2020