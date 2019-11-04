McKIBBIN,
Joan Caroline (nee Blake):
Peacefully at Hutt Hospital on 2 November 2019, aged 83 years. Dearly loved wife of Robert. Loved mother of Adrian and Jeremy; mother-in-law of Susan and Leeanne; nana of Lincoln, Leitesha, Chelsea; great-grandmother of Kyah, Irie, Nesta, Cyprus and Westlyn. Loved sister of the late Rodney Blake. In lieu of flowers donations to Te Omanga Hospice (P.O. Box 30-814, Lower Hutt 5040) would be appreciated. A service to celebrate Joan's life will be held in Cornwall Manor, cnr Knights Road and Cornwall Street, Lower Hutt on Tuesday 5 November at 2.00pm, and thereafter private cremation. All messages to "the McKibbin family", c/- PO Box 30 127, Lower Hutt. 5040.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Nov. 4, 2019