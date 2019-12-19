PATON,
Joan Ellen (nee Farquhar):
Peacefully at Te Rangimarie Hospice, early hours of Wednesday morning on the eve of her 88th birthday, 18 December 2019. Dearly loved wife of Owen. Cherished mum and mother-in-law of Vicki & Tony Baxter, Donna & Ian Meuli, Philip & Dawn, and Sharon & Rob Needs. Adored Nana of Jeremy, and Brendon; Nicholas, and Anna; Libby, and CJ. Special great-nana of Amber, and Cameron. All messages to the Paton Family may be left on Joan's tribute page eagars.co.nz/joan. A service to celebrate Joan's life will be held at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth, on Monday 23 December 2019, at 10.30am, followed by a burial at Mangapouri Cemetery.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Dec. 19 to Dec. 21, 2019