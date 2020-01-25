PATON, Joan Ellen:
Owen, along with Vicki, Donna, Philip, Sharon and their families, wish to sincerely thank you all for your support following the loss of our wife, mother, nana and great-nana. To the wonderful people that are Hospice Taranaki, we thank you. The home visits, phone-calls and care of Joan during her stay at Te Rangimarie Hospice were of great comfort to us. Many thanks to those who have given a donation to hospice.A special thank you to Kelsey and Colleen for guiding us through those early days, and to the New Plymouth Horticultural Society for their guard of honour. Joan would have been both embarrassed and proud. For all the flowers, cards, baking, phone-calls and messages that we have received, we thank each and every one of you.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Jan. 25, 2020