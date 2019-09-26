BLAIR, Joanne Margaret:
15.10.1960 - 22.9.2019
Passed away peacefully with her family at her side. Much loved wife of Kevin. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Angela and John, Rachel and Henare, Ashleigh and Ernest. Adored Nana of Ruby, Luca and Blair. Loved daughter of Ross and Peg Feek, and sister of Sheryl and Graeme. Heartfelt thanks to the Mary Doyle staff for their love and care of Joanne. A private family service has been held. Messages to the Blair Family, PO Box 45, Tutira 4162.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Sept. 26, 2019