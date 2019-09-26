Joanne BLAIR

Guest Book
  • "Sending my sincere sympathy Kevin and Family, in the loss..."
    - Viv Hiestand
  • "So sorry to hear this. Thinking of you all. Love Kate Fox..."
  • "To Kevin and family, So sorry to hear of Joanne's passing,..."
    - Meridee Butler
  • "To Kevin & Family, Sending our love to you all. Treasured..."
    - Ian & Frances Jenkins
  • "Ross, Peggy, & Blair families...our sincere condolences on..."
    - Bruce Walker
Service Information
Beth Shan Funeral Directors
PO Box 439
Napier, Hawke's Bay
068359925
Death Notice

BLAIR, Joanne Margaret:
15.10.1960 - 22.9.2019
Passed away peacefully with her family at her side. Much loved wife of Kevin. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Angela and John, Rachel and Henare, Ashleigh and Ernest. Adored Nana of Ruby, Luca and Blair. Loved daughter of Ross and Peg Feek, and sister of Sheryl and Graeme. Heartfelt thanks to the Mary Doyle staff for their love and care of Joanne. A private family service has been held. Messages to the Blair Family, PO Box 45, Tutira 4162.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Sept. 26, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.