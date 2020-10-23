HICKEY, Joanne Patricia
(Jo) (nee Biddle):
5th November 1966 -
20th October 2020
Suddenly after a brief illness. Mum had a bunch of kids who turned out half decent, a bunch of grand kids and a bunch of animals. She will be dearly missed by Ashleigh and Sam, Liam and Rochelle and their swag, Dylan and Rhiannon, Sophie and Jack, Jessie, Frances, Floyd and Willow. The family wishes to thank mum's wonderful friends and workmates for the joy they bought to her and their support during this time. Messages to the Hickey family can be sent to C/- PO Box 218, Stratford. We invite people to bring flowers from their gardens. A service for Jo will be held at the Ferndale Hall, 291 Frankley Road, Ferndale, New Plymouth, on Saturday, 24th October 2020 at 11.00am, followed by her burial at The Awanui Cemetery, New Plymouth.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020