EVANS, Jocelyn:
Passed away peacefully at Summerset Rest Home, on Friday 27th December 2019, aged 86. Loved wife of Wilf (deceased). Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Judith and Craig Jones, Raewyn and Brian Keighley, Karen and Alex Begg; Murray and Lianne. Loved friend of Bryan Goodin, and much loved Nana Joc to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Dearly loved sister and sister-in-law of Bet and Ray Sorenson, Joan Barrett and Bob Sinclair, and loved aunty to her many nieces and nephews. All messages to the Evans family can be sent to C/- PO Box 218, Stratford 4352. Family and friends are welcome to attend Joc's service at The Normanby Hall, on Tuesday, 31st December 2019, at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Dec. 28 to Dec. 30, 2019