Passed away peacefully on 9 October 2019, surrounded by loving family, aged 82 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Russell. Adored Mum of Andrea and Martin, and son-in-law Kerry. Loved Nana of Sharn, Claudia, and Claudia Margaret. Treasured Gran of Charlie, Lucia, and Yuri. Family and friends are invited to attend a service for Jocelyn at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, Cnr Seddon Road & Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Monday, 14 October 2019, at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation. All communications to the Gudopp family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.

Published in Taranaki Daily News on Oct. 12, 2019
